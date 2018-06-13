UPDATE: Prince Frederick Woman Enters Plea for Child Abuse and Assault

UPDATE 6/13/2018: On June 11, 2018, Rocia Aceneth Tovar Calderon, 40, of Prince Frederick, entered an Alford plea to second-degree child abuse.
An Alford plea is a plea under which a defendant may choose to plead guilty, not because of an admission to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and to obtain conviction in court.
The plea agreement has a maximum active jail time of one year, and Calderon’s defense is able to argue for less time.
Calderon’s sentencing is set for July 27, 2018.
On August 10, 2017, police responded to a trailer on Hallowing Point Rd, in Prince Frederick, for a report of child abuse.
Detective Jernigam from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and a Child Protective Services Worker from the county responded to the trailer after they received complaints that a 3-year-old boy had visible marks on his body. The complaints came from the child’s teachers at the Head Start program.
The child had marks on his chest, back, and legs that appeared to have been made by a thin cord of some type. The child’s speech and language is delayed, and he was only able to indicate his mom was mad.
In August of 2017, a Child Protective Services Worker prepared a safety plan for Calderon, which was signed by both parties, indicating that she was not allowed to hit the child with any objects. The plan also indicated that in-home services would be provided by CPS to assist Calderon with the child’s behavior and with cleaning her home so that it is sanitary.
Calderon is scheduled to appear in Calvert County Circuit Court on October 23, and a trial date is set for January 23, 2018.
Police made contact with the child’s mother, identified as Rocia Aceneth Tovar Calderon, 40, of Prince Frederick.
The Child Protective Services Worker explained they needed to speak with Calderon about the marks on he son’s arms, and Calderon stated that she hit him because she was angry because he “do a lot of things” and she “need to teach him”. Calderon went on to say that she tries not to hit him because “he’s white and it leaves marks”, which she knows is a problem, and that sometimes she has to hit him so he will learn. Calderon explained that she is having issues with potty training, destructive behavior, and that the only way she can keep him occupied is with a tablet. Calderon was asked what she hit the child with, and she said it was a cord to a tablet because he chewed it and it broke. The previous night, 8/9/2017, Calderon admitted to hitting him between 5-7 times but she was not exactly sure because she was so angry with him. Calderon then explained that she usually uses a shoe to hit him, but she had the cord in her hand, which is why she used it. Calderon said that it hurts her hand to spank him with her hand and gives her blood clots, so she uses a shoe.
The Child Protective Services Worker explained that she could not hit the child with cords and leave marks. Calderon repeatedly indicated that she cannot control his behavior, citing examples of him urinating in a basket full of clean laundry, and on the blankets on her bed. While speaking with Calderon, the child grabbed an empty water bottle, urinated inside it, and placed it on the floor near the front door. Calderon made no attempts to stop this behavior, and rather indicated that it was another example of not being able to control him “because he’s 3”.
Police described the residence as “extremely unkempt, with old food on the floor, tables, chairs, and counters. Insects were visible flying around the residence, crawling on the counters and floors. Ms. Calderon apologized for the mess and stated that it is Thursday which is her day to clean.”
The Child Protective Services Worker prepared a safety plan for Calderon, which was signed by both parties, indicating that she was not allowed to hit the child with any objects. The plan also indicated that in-home services would be provided by CPS to assist Calderon with the child’s behavior and with cleaning her home so that it is sanitary.
Rocia Aceneth Tovar Calderon, was arrested and charged with assault, and child abuse, she posted a $10,000 bail and was released. Calderon has a preliminary court date on September 22, 2017, in Calvert District Court.
Nothing like REWARDING her with cleaning services for being a POS Mother. This child needs to be taken away from her immediately, and never given back.
Please take some patenting classes. The trouble you’re having is because you are not teaching the child the way he needs to be taught. You will have to put more work in to raise him well. Do you really love him? Then do the work….
While I understand your comments about parenting classes, these classes cannot teach you basic humanity.
And now it’s the government’s job to teach people how to be parents. We rely too much on government now. Where does it end?
How did u get that it was the governments job?
CPS prepared a plan…….
he apparently has a learning disability since he cannot speak, but yet she continues to hit him, what is wrong with her, he probably has a behavior issue cause she hits him no matter what. POS, she doesn’t deserve children, Now CPS is going to give her help in cleaning her house. That kid could be dead before her hearing. You don’t think she will be taking it out on the child.
Abuse actually stunts language development and cognitive development, so the abuse is likely the reason he has a language and/or learning disability. She brought it upon herself
WTH? This bitch beats a child who has obvious problems of some type and she gets $10,000 bail ONLY?
I’d like to ask the commissioner WHY she was let her out so cheaply!
As fer her…Karma will come around one day.
Posted a $10,000 bond? How? If that place was as bad as described where’d she come up with the $10K or the $1K to pay the bondsmen?
I just want to say Thank You to the teacher that noticed something and did something about it. I hope this little boy gets the help that he needs. If he is always yelled at and has to live in a pig stye, he knows nothing else. He needs someone to take care of him the correct way. I hope they removed him from his awful POS mom.
I agree but why publish where the complaint came from, I hope they don’t retaliate against the teacher.
Who is “they”?
CPS is what Anonymous is meaning by “they”
Why would CPS be “they”? Why would “they” retaliate against the teacher? That doesn’t make any sense.
so CPS are housekeepers now too??? when the hell did that happen? Are they going to babysit the child and raise him for her too? and I’m sorry, you only clean your house on Thursdays? with a child? REALLY????
Am I the only one that sees the insanity of this?
Clearly you’ve never worked in human services.
I have no idea why the child would have such delayed development…
What do you mean she beats the poor boy with a shoe you don’t think any of them shoes didn’t go up side his head hope he gets the help he needs and she sits her ass in jail where she belongs
so she gets to keep him as long as she doesnt hit him really GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
This story makes me so sad. This poor 3 year old child has to suffer so much because he has a mother who probably can’t even feel love for him. Where is his father, his grandparents? Aren’t there others in his life who can see what is happening and are willing to step in here and help?
This poor kid doesn’t stand a chance at a good life when the only one who cares about him is a Child Protective Service Worker who has to write a “safety plan” for the mother.
I can not believe that she is going to get her child back! What is wrong with people today? That child needs to be removed for good. She has no problem telling the cops what she did and how she beat her child. What kind of POS is she? She needs the exact same thing done to her that she is doing to her own child!
This is beyond awful. Just think of the mental abuse this baby goes through daily. So she normally hits him with her hand or shoe because that’s ok. She needs to be beat and this child placed in a loving environment.
Hope they didnt just put that child back in her custody to be killed
Who makes the decision to return this child to her? Whose blood will this babies hands be on? I want to know who specifically decided he would not be better off placed in foster care.
Woman deserves to loose that child. She is a POS and does not deserve to be a parent.
POS: Pick on someone you’re own size- Sterilize yourself- better yet/ have them cut all your woman parts out..you obviously don’t need them.
This woman may be retarded and not able to cope with a child.
Actually even retarded people have raised children. She’s just a POS Bitc#.
can we save the court and the tax payers the time and money and just lock her up and forget about her for 6 months and see if she likes being treated like and animal
CPS’ plan is wrong in so many ways. So she’s not allowed to hit the child with any objects, but she can still use her hand, or does your ‘plan’ state butt only? You’re going assist her with the child’s behavior… do you think that maybe it’s a learned behavior? And you’re going to help clean her house… WTH!!!! How about you take the child until she completes parenting classes and cleans her own house!! This is our CPS system folks…scary!
This is insane!!! What is our world coming to??!!
Why don’t you become a CPS worker and show them how it’s done then since you seem to have all the answers.
Really?? A Safety plan that states she cannot hit him with any object.. Why are they even allowing her to have her child back?? Unbelievable..
So you are volunteering to take the child?
I’d be happy to take that little boy! Absolutely!!
I’d be happy to take that child. He would at least know what love is!
Sign up to be a foster parent then!
I don’t think he has a problem potty training. He knows how to use a bottle so he should know how to use the potty. Sounds like the mother has a big problem. She should not be blaming her baby. She definitely needs to go to parenting classes. Maybe she should give him to someone that will love him. Praying for that little boy.
The Head Start teacher saved the little boys life.
So I guess no one is going to be shocked when we here the child has been found deceased… this makes me sick. Take the child out of the home, place him in foster care until she gets the help she needs, cleans her house and proves to be a fitting parent. Just plain sad!!!
Her behavior pisses me off. I’d like to whip her 6-7 times (or doubled the quantity bc she’s an adult) with the thickest extension cord I can find on a daily basis until she learns right from wrong. Good enough for the baby, right?POS! That baby needs to be removed immediately!
Why has this child remained with her? This is an outrage. The child should be removed immediately from this toxic environment. My God what more do you need? Abuse, filthy conditions, learning disability and a parent who doesn’t want him. This isn’t Child Protective Services….this is an outrage!! We as citizens of Calvert County deserve better!! This little boy’s life hangs in the balance. Shame on You CPS – You should remove him IMMEDIATELY. This isn’t a situation which deserves second chances.
Why didn’t Social Services take the little boy?
Sorry to say, this kid has no chance. This mother, I use that term lightly, will just find a way to abuse this kid that doesn’t leave a visible mark.
Not saying what she has done is good parenting. Let me guess that everyone of you posting have a parent of the year award sitting on your shelves! Not one of you have ever spanked your kids? I grew up with a leather belt on my ass if I did something wrong. There were times where it hurt to sit, but I have grown up just fine and have respect for people and my actions!
So when you were 3 years old you got a leather belt across the ass? When you are 3 you do not deserve that kind of treatment
This is why immigration is going to be the downfall of this country. Yes, we are a country of immigrants but there wasn’t such a cultural divide between immigrants in the past as there is with the latest wave/tsunami from south/central America. They come here seeking better lives but don’t attempt to assimilate. The same cultural issues that caused them to flee now follows them and seeds itself here. We’re screwed, we were lax for too long, the tipping point has passed. The difference in birthrates is dramatic, America will be unrecognizable in another twenty years.
