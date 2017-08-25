St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Labor Day Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, September 5.
The following is a schedule of essential county services for the holiday weekend:
|
Service
|
September 2
|
September 3
|
September 4
|
St. Andrews
Landfill
|
Open 8 a.m. –
4:30 p.m.
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Convenience
Centers
|
Open 8 a.m. –
5 p.m.
|
Open 8 a.m. –
5 p.m.
|
Closed
|
St. Mary’s Transit System
|
Saturday Schedule
|
Sunday Schedule (California- Lexington Park
route only)
|
Closed
|
St. Mary’s County Library
|
Open
|
Lexington Park branch open
1 – 5 p.m.
|
Closed
|
Senior Activity Centers
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed – no meals on wheels deliveries made
Additionally, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will resume regular service on Tuesday, September 5.
