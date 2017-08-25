St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Labor Day Holiday

August 25, 2017

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, September 5.

The following is a schedule of essential county services for the holiday weekend:

Service

September 2

September 3

September 4

St. Andrews

Landfill

Open 8 a.m. –

4:30 p.m.

Closed

Closed

Convenience

Centers

Open 8 a.m. –

5 p.m.

Open 8 a.m. –

5 p.m.

Closed

St. Mary’s Transit System

Saturday Schedule

Sunday Schedule (California- Lexington Park

route only)

Closed

St. Mary’s County Library

Open

Lexington Park branch open

1 – 5 p.m.

Closed

Senior Activity Centers

Closed

Closed

Closed – no meals on wheels deliveries made

Additionally, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will resume regular service on Tuesday, September 5.

  1. Davis, melissa, LaPlata on August 25, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I am still in the process of finding out whether the lack of payphones is to be addressed by the government or not. I am asking my Constitutional expert. When i find out, I will address it as a grievance, to whoever it goes to.

