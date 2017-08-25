St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Labor Day Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, September 5.

The following is a schedule of essential county services for the holiday weekend:

Service September 2 September 3 September 4 St. Andrews Landfill Open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed Closed Convenience Centers Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed St. Mary’s Transit System Saturday Schedule Sunday Schedule (California- Lexington Park route only) Closed St. Mary’s County Library Open Lexington Park branch open 1 – 5 p.m. Closed Senior Activity Centers Closed Closed Closed – no meals on wheels deliveries made

Additionally, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will resume regular service on Tuesday, September 5.