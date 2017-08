Peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Carolyn Lorraine Dyson departed this earthly life. Services for Ms. Dyson are pending. The family would greatly appreciate monetary donations to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via cashier’s check, cash or credit card. No personal checks will be accepted.

