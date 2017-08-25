Wm. Everett Gatton, 90, of Leonardtown, MD formerly from St. Clements Shores passed away on August 19, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born on October 26, 1926 in Avenue, MD, he was the son of the late Frances Louise Gatton and Philip Dominic Gatton. Everett was the loving husband of Cecilia Regina Gatton, whom he married in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD on June 23, 1951, and who preceded him in death on October 25, 2009. Everett is survived by his children; Deborah Berned (Jim) of Leonardtown, MD, Cheryl Tippett (Tommy) of Lexington Park, MD, Melinda Russell of Morganza, MD, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Siblings; Frances Morehead, Ralph Gatton, and Ellen Hill. He was preceded in death by his daughter Joan Marie Raymus-Bohannon and son in law Kevin Russell, siblings; Doris Bussler, Calvin Gatton, and Alfred Gatton. He graduated from Margaret Brent and was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. Everett was a Service station Manager for the Patuxent Motors Gulf/Chevron in Hughesville, MD, and Leonardtown Gulf/Chevron in Leonardtown, MD for 55 years retiring on August of 1988. Everett enjoyed playing cards, yard work, and riding his bike.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM with prayers recited at 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father Bob Kosty officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Jimmy-Lee Berned, Jason Gatton, John Damon, Mike Tayman, Danny Johnson, and Felippe Bardales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Berned, and Tommy Tippett.