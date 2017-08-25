Philip Alfred “Al” Gatton, 85 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on August 19, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 11, 1932 in Bushwood, MD, he was the son of the late Frances Louise Gatton and Philip Dominic Gatton. Al was the loving husband of the late Jeanne Sunderland Gatton, whom he married on July 4, 1952 in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Compton, MD, and who preceded in death on July 22, 2013. Al is survived by his children; Sandra Abell (George) of Leonardtown, MD, Joyce Downs (Preston) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Philip L. Gatton (Tracy) of Hollywood, MD. Granddaughters Melissa Long (Brandon) of Mechanicsville, MD and Shannon Dent (Rob) of Chaptico, MD, 3 great-grandchildren; Hailey and Christopher Long and Robby Dent. Siblings: Francis Morehead, Ralph Gatton and Ellen Hill. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Doris Bussler, Everett Gatton and Calvin Gatton. Al was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1949. Al Served in the United States Navy from May 11, 1951 to May 10, 1955. While serving in the United States Navy he earned the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal, his duty stations included Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD. Prior to taking ownership of the Hills Club Restaurant he worked for Stewart Petroleum Company for 16 years as a cook on their tugboats. Al was the restaurant proprietor of the Hills Club Restaurant, retiring on March 18, 1990 after 21 years. Al was a member and past president of the Mechanicsville Lions Club, Mechanicsville, MD, as well as past member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge Mechanicsville, MD, and American Legion in Hughesville, MD. He served on the Board of Directors for the Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad. Al loved to fish, hunt and cook.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM with prayers recited at 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father Bob Kosty officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Robert Dent, Rocky Woodburn, Brandon Long, Jerry Downs Joe Jarboe and Herman Downs. Honorary Pallbearers will be; George Abell, Preston Downs, Dickie Graves, Eddie Copsey, Lee Downs, and IZ (Buck) Swarey.