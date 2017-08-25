Alma Ruth Rawlings, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at her residence in Mechanicsville on August 22, 2017. Alma was born to the late Carl E. Williams, Sr. and the late Nelda McMannis-Williams in Bayard, WV on December 20, 1940. Alma was an Ordained Deacon, volunteer with Meals on Wheels, taught Bible School. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved to watch the Nationals and Redskins.

In addition to her parents, Alma was predeceased by her husband, George E. Rawlings, Sr.; sisters, Katheryn Nichols, Shirley Gregory; brother, Buster Williams, Jr. and grandson, Christopher Hicks. Alma is survived by her daughters, Deborah Albright (Ricky), Patricia Bassford (Francis), Helen Hicks (Chris); son, Eddie Rawlings (Patti); grandchildren, Rick Albright, Jr., Crystal Albright Hutson, Cassie Bassford, Roy Bassford, Christopher Hicks, Kimberly Hernandez, Rebecca Burnett, Eddie Rawlings, III; great grandchildren, Evan Hutson, Brooke Hutson, Mia Hernandez and Wyatt Burnett.

Family will receive friends for Alma’s Life Celebration Viewing on Friday, August 25, 2017 from 5-8pm with Funeral Services at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 9:30 AM at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be: Rick Albright, Jr., Roy Bassford, Eddie Rawlings, III, Edgar Hernandez, Eric Burnette and Evan Hutson. Honorary pallbearer will be Christopher Hicks.