Robert Kermit Hayden III, better known as Bobby, left this world on August 19, 2017 the way he lived life, fast and not so gently. He was born on July 8, 1971 in La Plata, Maryland to Mary Ann Hayden and the late Robert Kermit Hayden, Jr. He was a talented diesel mechanic, strong as an Ox, a good looking man with a silver tongue, a beautiful smile and always kept you laughing with his wittiness. Bobby had a love for 80’s music, fast & loud cars and trucks. Bobby lead life by the three P’s: “Point, Pride and Principle; they will get you every time”, he would say. He loved his wife, adored his daughter and was proud of his stepson’s and the boys next door. He tried to teach them everything he knew, some good things and some not so good things. He spent many days with his friend Diesel Doc and his Uncle Julian whom he loved like a father. Bobby never met a stranger and helped anyone he could, whether it be working on their cars or anything that was brought to him to fix. He was a collector of all things, especially junk “cause you or someone may need it one day.” Loved him or hated him he was one of kind and will truly be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; his daughter Julianne; stepsons, Joshua Hoffman and Jacob Hoffman; brother Sterling and his wife Michele; sisters Danica Murphy and husband JR, Kimberly Thompson and husband Bo; nieces and nephews Holly, RJ, JT, Tyler, Michele, Logan and Bryce; the Goldsmith family next door, whom Bobby considered his own family, Bobby and Carla and their children, Matt, Elliott, Mitchell, Toby, Troy, Kaleb, Evan, Caden, Keagan and Savanah.

In addition to his father, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Mona Stonestreet.

Until we meet again my family and friends, please remember the good times, stories and laughs that we had together and live life by the Three P’s!

Family and friends to gather on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM, with Services at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.