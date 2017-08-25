George Thomas Kenney, 76

George Thomas Kenney, age 76, of Fort Washington, MD, died on August 19, 2017 at Prince George’s General Hospital in Cheverly, MD.

George was a D.C. Firefighter for 33 years and a Member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Oxon Hill, MD. He was a lifelong resident of the D.C. metropolitan area and a Member of the Clinton Elks Club, the Columbia Moose Lodge, the Oxon Hill Sportsmen’s Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Washington, D.C. Southwest Club, the D.C. Firefighter’s Emerald Society, the Brunswick Eagles, and the Retired Firefighters Association of Washington, D.C.

George was the son of the late Michael Carroll Kenney and the late Charlotte Louise Essig Kenney. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, John C. Kenney.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Vogelsang Kenney; his son, Timothy George Kenney and his wife Valerie; his daughter, Kris Kenney Caraher and her husband Kai-Leslie; his brothers, Lawrence Kenney and his wife Sharon and Carroll Kenney and his wife Mary; and his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kenney. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Charlotte, Jenna, Caitlin, Justin, Jillian, and Seth. Funeral Services and Interment will be private.

A Life Celebration honoring George will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 1-5PM at the Temple Hills Elks Lodge, 7350 Temple Hills Road, Camp Springs, MD 20747. Grilled chicken, hamburgers, and veggie burgers will be served. Please bring a side dish, salad, or dessert that does not require heat or refrigeration.