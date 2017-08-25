Logan Wayne McCune, Four Months

Logan Wayne McCune, age four months, of La Plata, Maryland, died August 19, 2017 suddenly at home.

Logan was the son of Steven Paul McCune, Jr. and Hannah Marie McCalla McCune; brother of Natalie Marie, Evelyn Colette, and Madelyn Claire McCune; grandson of Steven P. and Candace McCune, Sr. and David and Sarah McCalla.

Friends received on Friday, August 25, 2017 from 2-4PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Logan’s name are asked for in donations to assist the family with funeral expenses.