Alma Lou Hardin, 89

Alma Lou Hardin, age 89 of La Plata, Maryland, died August 20, 2017 at Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata, Maryland.

Daughter of Elbert Shively and Nannie Baird Shively.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Gasparovic.

Friends received on Friday, September 1, 2017 from 12:30PM until time of Funeral Service at 2PM at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Drakesboro, Kentucky.