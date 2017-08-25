Juliann Patricia Leginze, 73

August 25, 2017

Juliann Patricia Leginze, age 73 of Brandywine, Maryland, died August 21, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Juliann was an Office Manager for 25 years at Hawkins Electric Company in College Park, Maryland and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf, Maryland.

She was the daughter of Steven J. Cabala and Mary C. Stohon Cabala.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew “Andy” J. Leginze; her sons, Andrew D. Leginze (Suzanne) and Keith A. Leginze (Lori); her daughter, Paula M. Rogers (Mark); her sister, Carol Houchens; and her grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Angela, Gabriel, Andrew, Ella, and Sophia.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private.

This entry was posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.