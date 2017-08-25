Juliann Patricia Leginze, 73

Juliann Patricia Leginze, age 73 of Brandywine, Maryland, died August 21, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Juliann was an Office Manager for 25 years at Hawkins Electric Company in College Park, Maryland and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf, Maryland.

She was the daughter of Steven J. Cabala and Mary C. Stohon Cabala.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew “Andy” J. Leginze; her sons, Andrew D. Leginze (Suzanne) and Keith A. Leginze (Lori); her daughter, Paula M. Rogers (Mark); her sister, Carol Houchens; and her grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Angela, Gabriel, Andrew, Ella, and Sophia.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private.