Roy Baden Hollingsworth, 74

Roy Baden Hollingsworth, age 74 of Waldorf, Maryland, died August 24, 2017 at Bridgepoint Hospital in Washington, DC.

Roy was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1967-1969 (Vietnam era). He worked as a Logistics Specialist with the Department of Defense for 32 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Charles in Waldorf, Maryland. He loved camping, especially in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. In his early years, he coached Little League Baseball and was a supporter of the Marlboro Majorettes and Drum Corps.

He was the son of Roy Calvin Hollingsworth and Mae C. Atchison Hollingsworth.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Gallagher Hollingsworth; his sons, Christopher R. Hollingsworth, Michael J. Hollingsworth and wife Jennifer, and David B. Hollingsworth and wife Amy; his daughter, Robyn M. Crumrine and husband Issac; his brother, Leon C. Hollingsworth; his sisters, Zeta Deen and husband Marland and Ruby A. Butler and husband John; and his grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, Brooke, Kylee, and Nicholas.

Friends received on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Avenue, Waldorf, Maryland 20602 and where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 12:30PM, officiated by Rev. Fred Caudle. Interment to follow with Army Honors at 1:45PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.