Lena Dorothy Toder, 94

Lena Dorothy Toder, age 94 of White Plains, Maryland (formerly of New York and Seat Pleasant, Maryland) died August 23, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Lena was a Retail Cashier with Grand Union Grocery and A&P Grocery for 35 plus years. She was of the Methodist faith who enjoyed gardening, including growing vegetables, fishing, traveling, but most of all being with family.

She was the daughter of Robert Cowan and Alice Spencer Cowan. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, George Daniel Toder Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Karen Toder; and her brother-in-law, Edward Cuthrell.

She is survived by her sons, George “Sam” Toder Sr. and Harold W. Toder and wife Connie; her brother, Robert S. Cowan and wife Linda; and her sister, Mary Elizabeth Cuthrel. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens (Waldorf, Maryland).