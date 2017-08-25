Donald “Don” Robert Pobst, 80, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on August 18, 2017. Don was born on December 22, 1936 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Robert Pobst and the late Agnes Scherer Pobst. Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith Ann Mindrup Pobst, his sons, Gregory and Kenneth Pobst, his daughter-in-law Sarah Murphy Pobst, his sisters, Janet Jackson and Betty Jo Czarnecki and his grandchildren, Allie, Megan, Logan and Ryder Pobst. Don was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.

Don honorably served in the US Navy for 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He continued to serve his country for another 30 years as an Analyst for NavAir and retired in 2004. Don was active with NARFE, within his church and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed the fighter jets and aircraft he worked on in the Navy, making his ceramic Nativity sets, going to the movies, breakfast at IHOP and spending time with loved ones.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 5-8PM with prayers at 6PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD with Reverend Rory Conley celebrating. Interment will be at a later date at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery.