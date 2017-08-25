Bobbie L. Mumford, 86, a resident of Bradenton, FL a previous resident of Waldorf, MD found peace on August 23, 2017. Bobbie was born on May 5, 1931 in Hot Springs, Va.

Bobbie was a homemaker, and was preceded in death by her husband Alfred C. Mumford who passed in 1999. She is survived by her son, Darrell (Connie) Mumford of Round Hill, VA, her 2 grandchildren Jeffrey (Karen) Mumford of Purcellville, VA, and Craig (Jennifer) Mumford of Gainesville, VA as well as her three great grandchildren Kayla, Dylan and Ashlyn.

A funeral service for Bobbie will be held on September 5, 2017 at 1PM in the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD with interment to follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy Cheltenham, MD