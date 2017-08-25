Barbara Ann Hardesty, 62, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 21, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born July 4, 1955 in Prince Frederick to Charles Ogden and Willie Mae (McDaniel) Flynn. She was raised in Bladensburg, and moved to Calvert County with her family at age fifteen. She graduated from Calvert High School in 1974. Barbara married William Hardesty in 1998 and they made their home in Chesapeake Beach. She was employed as an assistant manager at several retail stores and was also a floral arranger at Bowen’s Florist. Barbara enjoyed arranging flowers, making cards and stationery, Bingo, gardening, swimming in the pool, trips to Luray Caverns, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Barbara is survived by her husband William H. “Bill” Hardesty, daughters Christina M. Boswell and husband Melvin of Edgewater, Jennifer L. Blackwell and husband Russell of Chesapeake Beach, and Theresa A. McGuire and husband Zachary of Annapolis, step-daughters April Daniels and husband Lenny of Prince Frederick and Jennifer Myers and husband Sam of New Jersey. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, a sister Peggy Francis and a brother Thomas Flynn both of Chesapeake Beach.