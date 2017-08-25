Stephen Harold Smith, 26, of Lusby, MD passed away on August 22, 2017. He was known to his family as Stephen, to friends as Steve. Born to Stephany (Paduano) and Clarence “Bussie” Smith on October 19, 1990.

Stephen was a fun, loving son and a friend to everyone. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. His smile could brighten up a cloudy day. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved music, colors green and black and ball caps. He graduated from Calvert High in 2008 and from Lincoln Tech in 2010.

He has a blended family. He is survived by Sisters Alexis, Brandi and her boyfriend Mark, Jaclyn and husband CJ and Brother Rev Jim Evans and his wife Melissa. Grandparents “Mom-Mom” and “Pop-Pop” Sue and Bryan Garner, great-grandmother Minnie Kay Langley. Aunts/Uncles: Suzanne (Ken) Conway, Wanda Paduano, Ruth Ann (Chris) Landon, Alice Evans, Shane (Tammy), Janet Sue (Gabriel), Wade, Missy (Mike). Some very special “aunts” Lisa, Julie and Lori. Nieces / Nephews: Aaden, Greg, Gabe, Jadyn, Ashlyn, Kaleb. Cousins: KC, John, Jay, Bryan, Charlie, Trent, Chris, Trey and Billy. He also leaves a special friend Ashley Miller and her daughter C.C. whom he treated as his own. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Patsy and Harold Smith, Great Parents Stefania and Charlie Paduano, “Nana” and “Pop” Leila and Clarence Evans. Nephew Kyle Evans.