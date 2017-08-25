Roland Francis Miller, 90, of Deale passed away August 22, 2017 at his residence. He was born January 25, 1927 in Washington, D.C. to Bernard A. and Ruth I. (Goode) Miller. Roland was raised in Anacostia and attended several schools in the D.C. area. He joined the United States Army on May 6, 1946 and was honorably discharged October 23, 1947 after serving in WWII. Roland married Theresa Makosky February 18, 1950 and they lived in District Heights before moving to Deale in 1954. He was employed as a book binder for the Defense Mapping Agency, retiring in 1978. He was a member of the Morningside VFW Post 9619 and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where he served as a volunteer usher. In his leisure time Roland enjoyed camping, boat shows and spending time with his family.

Roland was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Helen Miller in 2014, son Bernie Miller and brother Bernard Miller. He is survived by children Mickey Miller of Lusby, Rusty Miller and wife Evie of Shady Side, Terry Harper and husband Marty of Shady Side, Stephen Miller of Baltimore, Susan Rogers and husband Paul of Port Charlotte, FL, Jimmy Miller and wife Frances of Badin, NC and Vincent Miller of Deale, 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.