George James Romero, 86, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on Saturday August 19, 2017 in Baltimore, MD. George was born in New York in 1931 to Epi and Carmen Romero. He was a veteran who proudly server his country as a member of the United States Air Force and as a U.S. customs officer. George is survived by his loving wife Virginia Romero of Prince Frederick, MD; his children, Parnell Romero, of Prince Frederick, MD and Elena Simms of Odenton, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tyler, Elijah, Eden, Josiah Simms.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 1, 2017 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church from 10 – 11 AM. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the St. John Vianney church cemetery. Donations may be made in George’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.