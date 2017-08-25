Doyle O. Bigsby was born in Beloit, Wisconsin in the year 1921. On August 19th, at his home, he passed away after 96 years of a loving and accomplished life.

Doyle served in the Army Air Corps., then the US Air Force during WWII and the Korean Conflict. After 27 years of service to his country, Doyle retired, but continued to serve his community in the Calvert County Fair Board, VFW, American Legion, Elks, and Moose Lodge.

For 62 years, he was the beloved husband of predeceased Rose Bigsby and loving father of Judy Sandman (George), Robert Bigsby (Pauline), Doyle W. Bigsby (Joan), Stanley Bigsby (Deborah), and Caroline Clay. He was the devoted grandfather of 15 grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Brother of Carol Polky (Rick), and predeceased sister Iris Bigsby.

Family invites friends to The Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Wednesday, August 30 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm for a viewing. A Christian Burial service will be celebrated at the Lee Funeral Home on Thursday, August 31 at 2:00 pm. Interment will take place at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.