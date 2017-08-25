John H. Fogleman, Jr., 74, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

He was born in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Lois (Berger) and John H. Fogleman, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Paula M. (Tippet) Fogleman. They celebrated their thirty seventh wedding anniversary last October.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three children, Susan Fogleman, Christina Sommer, and Kevin Fogleman, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Randall in 1986.

He was employed in the telecommunications industry before he retired. John was very active in his church. He also loved sports, following the Washington Redskins and spending time with his family.