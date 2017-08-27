Two Lexington Park Men Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Gun Charges

On May 2, 2016, Deputy D. McClure of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division made contact with Dayshawn Martel Nolan, 24, of Lexington Park, who was an occupant of a vehicle parked in the rear lot of Lancaster Park located on Willows Rd. in Lexington Park.

Dep. McClure subsequently placed Nolan under arrest for an outstanding warrant for trespassing. A search of the vehicle incident to arrest revealed suspected heroin and cocaine packaged for resale and a loaded .22 caliber revolver. McClure identified the vehicle’s operator as Deuan Manuel Herndon, 31 of Lexington Park.

Numerous items of evidence found in proximity to the revolver were analyzed and determined to be both heroin and cocaine.

The facts of this investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County, by a detective assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division. As a result, both Nolan and Herndon were indicted on one count each of the following: possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, wear, carry, and transport a handgun on person, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a crime.

Nolan was subsequently served the five-count indictment while already incarcerated on an unrelated matter at the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC) in Leonardtown, Maryland.

On Friday, August 4, 2017, Deputy P. Henry, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center for a report that an individual was present there for whom an active warrant was issued. The warrant had been confirmed through St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Police made contact with Deuan Manuel Herndon, 31 of Lexington Park and advised him they were in possession of a warrant for his arrest, upon hearing this, Herndon questioned why there was a warrant and ran towards the exit to the detention center exiting the building. Commands were given for Herndon to stop and he initially failed to do so.

Cpl. Kerby was in the area and intercepted Herndon with his tazer drawn, after being confronted with the tazer, Herndon responded to commands and was placed into custody.

Herndon was searched and an amount of marijuana, less than 10 grams was found in his possession for which he was issued a civil citation.

Along with being served the five-count indictment, Herndon was additionally charged with resisting arrest and issued a civil citation for possession of less than ten grams of marijuana.







