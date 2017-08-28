Roy Eugene Goddard, 70, of Valley Lee, MD passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on April 25, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Thomas Albert Goddard and Grace Elizabeth Smith.

Roy attended Great Mills High School. He was employed as a truck driver for Stuart Petroleum until his retirement. He volunteered with the Second District Volunteer Fire Department. Roy was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Fan.

Roy is survived by his children, Julie Goddard and Justin Goddard of Sneedville, TN; his siblings: Debbie Hills (Larry) of Great Mills, MD, Barbara Burke of Solomons, MD, Thomas A. Goddard II (Ragna) of Higgium, CT, and Curtis A. Goddard (Cheryl) of Great Mills, MD and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, David Goddard, Leslie Goddard, Joan E. Melendy and Gladys Goodwin.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated by Reverend Greg Sylar on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692.