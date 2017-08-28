Lola Marie Ellinger, 72, of Waldorf, MD passed away at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC with her family by her side. Lola was born in Washington, DC on July 2, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Melvin and Gertrude Leizear. Her daughter and grandchildren were her world. She was the most loving and giving grandmother and mother. Lola was a hairdresser; she loved her family, enjoyed going to the Family Dollar and eating at Ihop. Lola was a very giving person.

In addition to her parents, Lola was predeceased by her husband, Douglas E. Ellinger and brother Melvin “Sonny” Leizear, Jr. Lola is survived by her daughter, Dawn “Punkin” Ellinger O’Neill (Andrew O’Shields); grandchildren, Corey O’Neill, Cody O’Neill, Jasmine O’Shields; siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Miller, June “Boppy” Sgro, Shirley Dornberger, Gertrude “Nooky” Hawkins, Johnny Leizear, Mary Lou Mattera and many other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends for Lola’s Visitation on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 5-8pm, with a Funeral Service at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.