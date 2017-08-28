Robert Lewis “Lightning” Owens, 78, of California, MD died August 24, 2017 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, MD.

He was born August 13, 1939 in Leonardtown, MD to the late George Owens and Lillian Pillsbury.

Lightning worked as a dedicated rural carrier in Lexington Park for the United States Postal Service for 47 years until his retirement. He enjoyed crabbing and gardening. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a life member of Elks Lodge 2092 He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Lodge.

In addition to his beloved wife, Lightning, is also survived by his children: Michelle Marble (Wayne) of Lexington Park, MD, Jennifer Sivak (Bruce) of Lexington Park, MD, George Owens of Lexington Park, MD, Constance Walden (Jeff) of Florida, and Mark Owens (Karen) of Lexington Park, MD; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; his brothers: Joseph Owens (Emily) of Mechanicsville, MD and Harold N. Owens (Bernice) of Mechanicsville, MD; his sisters: Alberta Ridgell of Great Mills, MD, Bernadine “Queenie” Pilkerton of Leonardtown, MD; and Janice Ivancik; his step-daughter, Lisa K. Clarke of Lothian, MD; his (best-friend) dog, Carson and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: George Owens, James R. Owens, Ralph Owens, Bernard X. Owens, Mary Lillian Owens, and Josephine Quade; his half-brother, Rip Owens; his half-sister, Edith Owens; his step-sister, Ethel Bowles; step-brother, Abell Owens and step-daughter Laura L. Sartwell.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Pall bearers will be Jeremy Owens, Brent Marble, Alan Sivak, and Bruce Sivak. Interment will follow at Our Lady’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Medley’s Neck in Leonardtown, MD