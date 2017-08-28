Francis Wayne Winterwerp, 63, of Leland, NC passed away in Baden, MD surrounded by family and friends on August 24, 2017. Francis was born to Carl John Winterwerp and the late Mary Catherine Winterwerp on June 19, 1954 in Alexandria, VA. Francis worked as a Right of Way Agent for Diversified Property Services at the time of his death. He retired April 2004 from Prince Georges County Department of Public Works as Division Chief of Right of Way. He loved snow removal. He was a member of the Baden Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years, serving as Chief for 15 years. In the 1980’s he was a member of the Prince Georges County Under Water Rescue Team. Francis was head of Immanuel Sunday School for many years and a Board member of the Church. He was a member of the Elks of Calvert County, IRWA Officer, Chapter 14. He took pride in getting his SR/WA. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling and Puerto Rico. He loved his family, friends, the Baden Aquasco community and the Baden Volunteer Fire House.

Francis was predeceased by his daughter, Kristen Gayle Winterwerp, sister-in-law, Debrah Lee Winterwerp. He is survived by his loving wife, Eva Winterwerp of North Carolina; son, Dennis Wayne Winterwerp; daughter, Jessica Winterwerp (Matthew Fentress); brothers, Allen John Winterwerp (Carol Poole), Brian Carl Winterwerp and many other relatives and his favorite great nephew, Mason John Dudley.

Family will receive friends for Francis’ Visitation on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 4-8pm at Baden Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 with the Firemen’s Service and Prayers at 7pm. Interment will be private.