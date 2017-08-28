On Friday, August 25, 2017, John “Sunny” Myers, 69, passed away suddenly. Sunny was born in Washington DC and lived his entire life in Clinton, Maryland until two years ago. He moved to Edison, Georgia to live with his daughter on land owned by his sister Gina. Sunny graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1966. He went on to work for the United States Postal Service until he retired from there in the 80’s. He worked for Color Crafters Collision Center for many years.

Sunny loved being outrageous, funny, and caring. He loved MOPARS, his 40 Desoto, Rockabilly and most of all his family.

He is the son of the late Nelson Myers and Jean Myers (Windsor) who both predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his brother, Douglas Myers.

Sunny is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Myers (friend Harrison Gray) and Melissa Thompson (Kenny). He is also survived by his sisters, Gina Yandell (Robert), Shelley Venables (Mark), Terry Forsythe (Mike). Nieces and nephews, Sandy, Doug Jr., John, Joe, Bobby, Dusty, Zack, Jake and Noah. Grandkids Kenny Jr., Nikki, Vicki, and Jenny. Many other family and friends.