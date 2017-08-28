Allen Robert Reed, Sr., 79 of Waldorf, MD passed away on August 25, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on February 4, 1938 in Washington, DC to the late Oral Arlington and Valverdina Mary (DePompa) Reed.

Allen was a bus driver training supervisor at Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Washington, DC. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve. He was a member of the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department, Company 33, Kentland, MD from 1955-1962.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia Gail (Lipscomb) Reed, two children; Pamela Ann Strain (Michael) and Allen Robert Reed, Jr (Cathy) and one granddaughter; Ashley Renee Reed.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 3-5PM and from 6-8PM at First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602 where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:30AM.

Interment will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens.