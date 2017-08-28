On Monday, August 21, 2017, at just about the time that the moon eclipsed the sun; the SON chose to perform the eclipse of Michael Antonio Hayes, Sr.

Michael (“Big Mike”) was the son of the late Marion Patterson Hayes and James Hayes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gregory R. Hayes.

“Big Mike” was educated in the D.C. Public School System and subsequently received numerous certificates of training for air conditioning, refrigeration and other mechanical maintenance.

Mike was a dedicated employee of Guest Services, Inc. for 47 years, retiring in December of 2015. The maintenance crew was a major part of his life and he took the young men who currently work there under his wing and generously shared his knowledge and expertise.

Michael met his wife-to-be in 1976 and after 12 years of friendship and dating, their love could not be denied. He was united in Holy matrimony to Pamela Bushnell in January of 1988. To this union one son was born, Michael Antonio Hayes, Jr.

He accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. He united with Spirit of Peace Baptist Church in Capital Heights, Maryland in 2008 where he worshipped faithfully until his health failed. Even though he had started refusing food and liquids, he readily accepted Holy communion on the day before his demise. “Big Mike” loved the Lord and lived a life that imitated God’s goodness.

He was a kind, loving, dependable, thoughtful, charitable, and hardworking individual. Mike was the consummate “Mr. Fixit”. It was as if he were born with tools in his hands.

He leaves to mourn his loss: his devoted wife, Pamela, son Michael, Jr., brother, Tommie R. Hayes (Hazel) of Clinton, MD; 3 aunts, Delores Duvall, Ruth E. Smith, Edna Estes (Phillip) of Washington, D.C.; God Children, Jermaine, Danielle, Christopher, Anthony, and Christina; Best Friend, John Brown, and numerous other relatives, friends, and a loving church family.