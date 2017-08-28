Karen Darling Ziegler, 52 passed away on the morning of September 24th, 2017 at her home in Lorton, Virginia.

Karen was born on February 28, 1965 in Washington DC

Karen was the beloved daughter of Ellen and Don Sabino, loving partner of Greg Rutley, cherished sister of Michael, Judy (d), Bill and Bob, step sister of Laurie and Stephen and half sister of Krista (and their children).

Karen was “Aunt KK” and adored by nieces Chrissy, Katie, Michelle, Cheryl, Gabby, Katelyn, Nina, Jaclyn, Andie, and Alessandra, nephews John, Garrett and Daniel, great nieces Caylee and Abbey, and great nephew Conner.

Karen was also the dear niece to Linda and Steve Downs and cousin of David, Danny (d), Jenny, Melissa, DJ, Tyler, Gracie, Josh, Jax and Sophia.