A Waldorf resident claimed a $10,000 prize on The Big $10 Ticket on Aug. 23. The Charles County man purchased the lucky ticket at Westlake Liquors, located at 1182 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf.

The Big $10 Ticket launched in November 2016, and one of its $100,000 top prizes remains unclaimed, along with five more $10,000 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.