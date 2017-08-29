Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces September Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following September monthly promotions and reminders: The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following September monthly promotions and reminders:

Somebody to Love Adoption Event (Saturday, Sept. 9)

On this special day, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for cats to $50 and dogs to $100. We have many pets looking for love. From cats and dogs to other critters, your true love awaits you at the shelter.

World Rabies Day (Thursday, Sept. 28)

This day is a great time to ensure all your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Rabies is one of the most serious contagious diseases, but it is 100 percent preventable. Dogs, cats, and ferrets are required to have current rabies vaccines. Call your veterinarian today to vaccinate your pet. Low-cost vaccinations are available. Call the Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 or Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 for more information about low-cost options.

Coming to an Area near You (Saturdays, Sept. 2 and 9)

The shelter will be in your neighborhood with animals available for adoption. Come to the Tractor Supply Company (10795 Wawa Lane, White Plains) on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or the St. Charles Town Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf) on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to look for your next best friend.

Volunteers Needed

The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 and older, to assist with caring for the many animals at our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. Volunteer as little or as much as you’d like. Call the shelter at 301-932-1713 for additional information and volunteer paperwork.

www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visitorto find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more atCitizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.