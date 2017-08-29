Calvert County Announces Labor Day Schedule

August 29, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In addition:

• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• There will be no county bus service
Monday, Sept. 4.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.
• Mt. Hope, Southern, Harriet E. Brown and Northeast community centers will be closed Sept. 4.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed Sept. 4.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with regular hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Kings Landing Park will be open Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Kings Landing pool will be open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.
• Cove Point Park pools will open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.
• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be closed for the holiday weekend and is scheduled to reopen after several weeks of maintenance on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 a.m. The aquatic center’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

