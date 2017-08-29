Revolving Door of Justice Continues for Antwaun Marquis Somerville

UPDATE 8/29/2017: On Friday, August 25, 2017, Antwaun Marquis Somerville, 28, of Great Mills plead guilty for possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute and possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime. In Circuit Court For St. Mary’s County, Judge, David W. Densford sentenced Somerville, to five years for the drug charge, with four years suspended, and five years for the gun charge, will all five years suspended.

2/10/2017: Antwaun Marquis Somerville, 27, of Great Mills, was indicted and subsequently arrested pursuant to an investigation that occurred on November 27, 2016.

During the incident, Antwaun Somerville reportedly pointed a handgun at a female acquaintance while he was following her in a separate vehicle as she was attempting to elude him. Deputies from the Patrol Division located Somerville in the area and he was found to be in possession of three (3) handguns, more than 120 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and packaging material indicating an intent to distribute the controlled dangerous substance.

As the investigation continued, Deputies discovered an active protective between Somerville and the female victim which prohibits Somerville from contacting the victim. Somerville was arrested on scene, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center at which time he was held with no bond.

The facts of the investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County at which time an indictment was issued for Somerville, charging him with first and second degree assault, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a regulated firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime. He was arrested and held without bond on February 8, 2017.



On Wednesday, December 04, 2013 at approximately 12:10am, Deputy K. Flerlage of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Laurel Grove Road and Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville.

An odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle and open containers of alcohol were also observed. The operator was identified as Antwaun Marquis Somerville, 24 of Great Mills.

Somerville was wanted on several outstanding warrants through Calvert County and St. Mary’s County.

Somerville fled in his vehicle with Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police units in pursuit. The pursuit ended on Sayre Drive in California when Somerville drove into a fence.

Somerville fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short time later by Deputy First Class B. Foor.

A stolen gaming console was recovered from the vehicle.

Somerville was charged with the following:

Failure To Control Vehicle Speed On a Highway To Avoid a Collision (2 Counts)

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Unsafe Lane Changing

Driving a Vehicle In Excess of a Reasonable and Prudent Speed on a Highway

Driving a Vehicle on a Highway at a Speed Exceeding Limit

Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended License And Privilege

Driving Motor Vehicle On Revoked License And Privilege

Failure To Stop At Steady Circular Red Signal

Somerville was charged with the following on September 5, 2013

Negligent Driving

Reckless Driving

Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Fleeing on Foot

Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop

Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing On Foot

Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop

Driving Vehicle in Excess Of Reasonable and Prudent Speed on Hwy

Driving Vehicle on Hwy. At Speed Exceeding Limit

On Wednesday, May 20, 2009 Somerville was involved in a high speed chase with a child in the vehicle in St. Mary’s County.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2010 Somerville was involved in a high speed chase with a child in the vehicle in Charles County.

On Friday, June 10, 2011 Somerville plead guilty to the following crimes

Possess With Intent To Distribute

Possession of a Stolen Regulated Firearm – Possess/Sell/Transfer/Dispose Of

Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Unlawful Stale/Trans

