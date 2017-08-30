Mayland State Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident in Solomons

On Sunday, August 27, 2017, at approximately 1:10 pm, Trooper First Class Rucker from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a motor vehicle crash at Route 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons.

The collision involved several vehicles including a Ford Expedition and Toyota Tacoma.

The Ford Expedition rolled over during the crash and the driver was flown to PG Shock Trauma.

The driver is currently listed in good condition and expected to fully recover.

The State Police is looking for any witnesses that may have seen the events leading up to the crash.

Please contact TFC Rucker or TFC Matthews with information, 410-535-1400.

Photos Courtesy of Solomons Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department

