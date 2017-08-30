Wednesday’s Pet is BABU

Wednesday’s Pet for 8/30/17 is BABU

Featured Pet: Babu

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Chihuahua

Sex: Male

Size: Small (7 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Babu is a handsome 7-year-old male Chihuahua. He is very affectionate, sociable and sweet. Babu gets along well with other dogs. He will do best in a home without young children. Babu will make a wonderful companion. He would enjoy car rides or just being home snuggled up with someone.

A little bit of breed information:

Chihuahuas are great companion dogs. They are courageous and proud and enjoy affection. Chihuahuas are also brave and cheerful toy sized dogs. It is important to socialize them; they learn quickly and respond well to proper training. They are perfect travel companions.

If you are interested in Babu, please fill out an application HERE

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown