Sobriety Checkpoint to be Conducted in Charles County

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies throughout Charles County, will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017.

There is zero-tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. It’s not worth the risk…to your life or the life of another. No excuses will be accepted as there is no substitute for sobriety while behind the wheel. We will be doing our part. We kindly ask that you do yours.

There will also be increased DUI saturation patrols as well as aggressive and distracted driving initiatives over the next week. The enforcement initiatives planned through the Labor Day holiday are in support of the Maryland State Police’s goal to “enhance the safety of all who travel on Maryland’s highways” and are made possible, in part, due to grant funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

The Maryland State Police has partnered with law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to move Maryland Toward Zero Deaths.

Please visit http://towardzerodeathsmd.com to learn more about this unified mission.

