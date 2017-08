Peacefully on Sunday, August, 27, 2017 Cordell Smith departed this earthly life in Waldorf, MD. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at National Church of God, 6700 Bock Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744.

Interment will follow at Earnestine Jones Cemetery in Chesapeake Beach, MD.