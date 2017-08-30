Juanita Marie Wooster, 81

Juanita Marie Wooster (formerly – Juanita Mitchell) died surrounded by her immediate family on August 26, 2017 in Waldorf, Maryland at the age of 81.

Juanita is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Wooster, daughter, Elizabeth Wooster; son, David Wooster and wife Caryn and two grandchildren, Sabrina and Nathan. Brother, Galen Mitchell of Franktown Colorado and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Edra Mitchell; sisters, Lois Glenn (Middleport, NY), Densie Morgan (Sterling, VA), and her brother Cleon Mitchell (Wolf Run, PA)

Juanita Marie Wooster was born on July 21, 1936 in a house located in Wolf Run, PA. . She married Larry Wooster in February 1963. After moving to Southern Maryland they worked together and started Wooster Drilling Company which is still operational today. Juanita was a very dedicated wife and mother and was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren. Juanita loved life, her passions were cooking, bird watching, flower gardening, Camp Kno-Koma (camp for diabetic children) where she volunteered for fourteen years. Juanita loved people and it was her commitment to serve their needs. She will be remembered for her warm smile, kind heart and fantastic food!

Services will be held at the Waldorf Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 11245 Berry Road, Waldorf, MD on Wednesday August 30, 2017 with a viewing from 4 – 7 PM followed by a service at 7:00 PM. She will then be transported to Bradford, Pennsylvania to the Derrick City Seventh Day Adventist Church at 522 Derrick City Road, Derrick City, PA for the funeral service on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM followed by the burial service at Willow Dale Cemetery in Bradford, PA.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Juanita’s life.