Jacob “Jake” Brian Cleman

It is with great sadness that the family of Jacob Brian Cleman, known to friends and family as “Jake”, announces his sudden passing on Saturday Aug. 26, 2017 in Barstow, MD, at the age of 37 years.

Jake was born March 4, 1980, in Alexandria, VA. He grew up in Calvert County, MD and graduated from Calvert High School in 1998. He was an avid reader of fantasy and fiction. He loved music and was an exceptional guitar player. Jake was loved by family, friends and anyone who met him.

He is survived by his mother, Laura Welch; his brother, Jeremiah and wife Allie Cleman; his sister Rachel Carr and husband James; niece Brianna Carr; and nephew Eric Carr; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.