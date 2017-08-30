Carl Golden Wehausen, Jr. , 76, son of the late Carl Golden Wehausen, Sr. and Mary Emma (Seaton) Wehausen died Saturday, August 26, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He leaves his beloved wife of 25 years, Anna Marie (Droskinis) Wehausen; his children Michael Wehausen, Mary (Wehausen) Minniear, Tony Wehausen and Charles “Ricky” Donaldson; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings Gilly Moore, Eddie Wehausen, Nancy (Wehausen) Grantis, Joanie Wehausen, daughter Sharon Donaldson and grandaughter Ashley Donaldson; he is survived by his brothers Kenny Moore, Joseph Wehausen, Sr., and sister Terry (Wehausen) Lusby.

Carl was a native Washingtonian and a lifelong resident of Temple Hills, Maryland. After graduating from Chamberlain High School, he began his career as an engineering apprentice with Hecht company and served as an engineer with B’nai B’rith International for 30+ years before retiring in 1998.

Carl was a loyal Washington Redskins fan and a member of the local Elks Lodge and the Columbia Moose Lodge. He was also a member of the Southwest Washington Alumni Association (S.W.A.A.).