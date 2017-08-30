William G. “Glenn” Nix, Jr., 62, of Lusby, MD, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Louisville, KY, on November 18, 1954, to Betty Sue (West) and William G. Nix, Sr.

Glenn retired in 2013 from the Calvert County Department of Solid Waste. He enjoyed modeling, was an avid goffer and watching the WWE.

He was the beloved husband of Julia A. (Nokes) Nix, and the father of Daniel Nokes, Christopher Nix, Elizabeth Thompson, Erin Mitchem, Regina Nix and William G. Nix, III. He was the brother of Larry D. Nix and the son-in-law of Bruce and Emma Norris. He is also survived by cousins Janet McCauley and Nancy Spears Nelson, and many other family members.