Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Accokeek

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The victim is 64-year-old Grover Glass of Litton Lane in Accokeek.

On August 17th, around 9:30 am, patrol officers were called to the 15700 block of Livingston Road for the report of a collision. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals Glass was attempting to turn onto Livingston Road from a parking lot when his SUV collided with a garbage truck traveling westbound on Livingston Road. An additional car was struck, however the driver was not injured. The occupants of the garbage truck were also not hurt.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

