Sobriety Checkpoint in St. Mary’s County Scheduled for TONIGHT

August 31, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other agencies, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Thursday, August 31, in central St. Mary’s County.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills three people every two hours, according to the United States Department of Transportation. In partnership with the Maryland State Police, officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The funds for this checkpoint are provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

