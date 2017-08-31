Emergency Management Reminds Citizens, “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead, But You Can”

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management reminds citizens September is a good time to review your readiness for severe weather and other emergencies throughout the year. September is National Preparedness and Maryland Preparedness Month and government agencies, businesses, community groups, schools and families are participating in events under the theme “Disasters don’t plan ahead, but you can.”

“As we saw in the last week of July when storms dropped nearly six inches of rain in a 24-hour period, disasters can strike in our very own backyards at any time,” said Division of Emergency Management Director Al Jeffery. “Don’t wait for a disaster to be on your doorstep to start preparing.”

Making preparations when threats are not imminent can make communities more resilient. Hazards common to Maryland include flooding, high wind, severe thunderstorms and winter storms. Below are a few tips from www.ready.gov to get you and your family on the right path to being prepared. Discuss these four questions with your family, friends, or household to start your emergency plan.

• How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?

• What is my shelter plan?

• What is my evacuation route?

• What is my family/household communication plan?

Be sure to fill out a Family Emergency Plan.

As you develop your plan, tailor it and your supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities. Discuss roles and responsibilities with people in your network and cover topics like communication, care of children, pets or specific needs like the operation of durable medical equipment. Keep in mind these factors when developing a plan:

• Different ages of members within your household

• Responsibilities for assisting others

• Locations frequented

• Dietary needs

• Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment

• Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment

• Languages spoken

• Cultural and religious considerations

• Pets or service animals

• Households with school-aged children