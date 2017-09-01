Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Increased Patrols for Impaired Drivers this Weekend

September 1, 2017

Sheriff Mike Evans would like the public to know the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrols for impaired drivers this weekend.  In addition, the Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police will be conducting Sobriety Check Points.

These saturation patrols and check points will be conducted with an emphasis on those areas that have historically had a high number of impaired driving related crashes.

The Sheriff’s Office strives to have zero traffic related deaths.  Please help us keep our roadways safe by having a designated driver if your festivities involve drinking.

