Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic Scheduled at St. Mary’s County Health Department

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has scheduled a back-to-school vaccination clinic for children ages birth through 18 years old. The clinic will be held Tuesday, September 19 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the health department located at 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown. Parents should contact their primary health care provider with questions about their child’s vaccination status. Immunizations will be provided regardless of insurance and on a first come, first served basis – no appointments are necessary. The following immunizations will be available:

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Varicella (chickenpox)

For more information about childhood immunizations, please call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330 or visit their website at www.smchd.org.