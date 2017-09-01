MDOT MVA Announces Labor Day Closings

MDOT MVA Offices and VEIP Stations Closed on Labor Day, September 4; Reopen on September 5
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices and VEIP stations on Monday, September 4, 2017, in observance of Labor Day. MDOT MVA’s self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.
Customers are encouraged to complete transactions online at MVAonline.md.gov. Transactions include:
- Driver’s License Renewals
- Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards
- Vehicle Registration Renewals
- Identification Card Renewals
- Title Replacements
- Change of Address
- Driving Records
- License Plate Purchase/Replacement
- Temporary Registration
- Information on Administrative Flag Fees
- VEIP Test Date Extension
- Substitute Stickers
For additional information, please visit our website at mva.maryland.gov