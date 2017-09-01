MDOT MVA Announces Labor Day Closings

MDOT MVA Offices and VEIP Stations Closed on Labor Day, September 4; Reopen on September 5

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices and VEIP stations on Monday, September 4, 2017, in observance of Labor Day. MDOT MVA’s self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.

Customers are encouraged to complete transactions online at MVAonline.md.gov. Transactions include:

Driver’s License Renewals

Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards

Vehicle Registration Renewals

Identification Card Renewals

Title Replacements

Change of Address

Driving Records

License Plate Purchase/Replacement

Temporary Registration

Information on Administrative Flag Fees

VEIP Test Date Extension

Substitute Stickers

For additional information, please visit our website at mva.maryland.gov