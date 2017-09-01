MDOT MVA Announces Labor Day Closings

September 1, 2017

MDOT MVA Offices and VEIP Stations Closed on Labor Day, September 4; Reopen on September 5

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices and VEIP stations on Monday, September 4, 2017, in observance of Labor Day. MDOT MVA’s self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.

Customers are encouraged to complete transactions online at MVAonline.md.gov. Transactions include:

  • Driver’s License Renewals
  • Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards
  • Vehicle Registration Renewals
  • Identification Card Renewals
  • Title Replacements
  • Change of Address
  • Driving Records
  • License Plate Purchase/Replacement
  • Temporary Registration
  • Information on Administrative Flag Fees
  • VEIP Test Date Extension
  • Substitute Stickers

For additional information, please visit our website at mva.maryland.gov

