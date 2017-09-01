CSM Signs Six to Volleyball Team for 2017 Season

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has signed six players to the Hawks’ volleyball team for the 2017-18 season.

They include Alexis Lauer, middle hitter (Huntingtown High School); Reagan Tuiasosopo, outside/middle blocker (North Point High School); Aliyah Jackson, outside (Riverdale Baptist High School); Alexandra Allen, outside/middle hitter (Skyview High School, Billings, Montana); Savannah Carroll, right side (Patuxent High School); and Peyton Boelke, defensive specialist (Thomas Stone High School).

“The volleyball coaching staff at CSM is very excited to bring on these six new recruits,” said Head Coach Ashley Wolfe. “They all have their own abilities and skills to contribute to the team. Bringing together new recruits and returning players can be a challenge, but with this group of athletes we will have no problem. The team gets along well and they are all hard workers. We expect to have a successful 2017 volleyball season.”

Assistant Coach Ron Swann and Recruiting/Assistant Coach Nila Straka also will be working with the team.

