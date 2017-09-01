Elks Disaster Relief Program Helping Texas Victims

National Elks President Malcolm J. McPherson Jr. recently announced Local Elks Lodges from every state, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal Zone will be raising donations to assist the thousands impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

National Elks President Malcolm J. McPherson Jr. also authorized a donation of $25,000 be made from the Elks Disaster Relief Program, Inc. His motto is “Strengthening Elkdom through Community Awareness”

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has made more than 5 Billion in donations since they first started 149 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $323 million in cash, gifts and time to make our communities better places to live. The Elks are one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America.

They have more than 1,900 Elks Lodges across the country with a total membership nearing 800,000. Elks’ members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and must believe in God.

To learn more visit www.elks.org